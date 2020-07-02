ACTION DAY: Excessive heat in forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 11-13, because of excessive heat in the forecast.
High pressure will continue to build in through southern Arizona bringing record-breaking heat for the weekend.
Isolated rain chances are possible through the week but for the most part, it will be dry and sunny.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 110.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.