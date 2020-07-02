ACTION DAY: Excessive heat in forecast

An excessive heat watch will be in effect Saturday through Monday, July 11-13. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 2, 2020 at 5:44 AM MST - Updated July 7 at 7:19 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 11-13, because of excessive heat in the forecast.

High pressure will continue to build in through southern Arizona bringing record-breaking heat for the weekend.

Isolated rain chances are possible through the week but for the most part, it will be dry and sunny.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 110.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.

