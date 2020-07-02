ACTION DAYS: Record-high temperatures in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 13-16, because of possibly record-breaking high temperatures in the forecast.
The National Weather Service in Tucson issued an excessive heat watch for those days because of excessive heat, with highs approaching 110. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those participating in outdoor activities.
MONDAY: A high of 107 under mainly sunny skies.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows around 80.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107. 20 percent chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109. 20 percent chance for showers and storms.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 109. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 108.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 109.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.