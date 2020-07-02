ACTION DAY: Possible storms bring increased flood risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued an Action Day on Thursday, July 2, because of the chance for thunderstorms and the potential for flooding, especially in areas near the Bighorn Fire burn scar.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Catalina and Rincon mountains and the Tucson metro area from 1 p.m. Thursday through the evening.
Cooler temperatures continue through the rest of the week, before high pressure allows temperatures to climb back into the triple digits. This high pressure looks to park itself over the Four Corners region, bringing an increase in moisture and storm chances.
THURSDAY: Scattered storms possible with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: A clear sky. Low 74. Winds light and variable.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with high of 101. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a high of 105. 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 106. 20 percent chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105. 10 percent chance of storms.
TUESDAY: More sun than clouds with a high near 103.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun with a high near 103.
