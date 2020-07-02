Gyms ordered to close, not all are

A spokesperson for The City of Tucson said that while the executive order does only apply to indoor facilities, “Any gym operator that would think about moving their equipment outside would need to consider how to meet all physical distancing, and/ or face covering, and hygiene/cleaning guidelines to ensure that they were able meet the intended goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19. They would be encouraged to speak with their attorney to ensure that they were in compliance with the Governor’s EO and that they were not in violation of any other City regulations.”