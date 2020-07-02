Sonora to restrict non-essential travel starting this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans with plans to spend the Fourth of July weekend in Sonora, Mexico, may want to think again.
Mexican authorities plan to set up revision points at the Sonora’s northern border starting this weekend to stop “non-essential” travel by United States citizens.
Authorities said they did it to stop the spread of the coronavirus, just as Arizona reports record number of cases.
The U.S. has already suspended travel from Mexico by non citizens, but Americans have been able to travel to Sonora and back.
The move comes after large numbers of people crowding through the local ports of entry on holiday weekends such as Memorial Day, Mothers Day and Fathers Day.
