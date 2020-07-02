Texas Sheriff keeps promise to Southern Arizona family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Texas Sheriff has delivered on a promise made more than seven years ago.
“First thing that went through my head was, all I could say was, ‘oh my god’ and I gave all glory to him, because I’ve been waiting for this day for so long,” said Leticia Santa Cruz.
Santa Cruz had been waiting years for the phone call from Edwards County Sheriff Pamela Elliott after her daughter, Inez Santa Cruz, was murdered in 2012.
“Inez was a very challenging, loving person. Her integrity... and her saying all the time was, ‘live in the moment, Ma. Just live in the moment,‘” said Santa Cruz.
Inez Santa Cruz graduated from Nogales High School. The Navy Veteran was working in Tucson when she went to Texas to help her partner, Rosa Medina, in September of 2012.
Santa Cruz said her daughter had known Medina for years, growing up together.
“They were like sisters,” said Santa Cruz.
Sheriff Elliott said Troy Ryder, Medina’s boyfriend, picked up Santa Cruz at the airport when she arrived in San Antonio. Airport surveillance video shows Ryder waiting for Santa Cruz to arrive.
“The weirdest part of this, that kind of gave me the creeps was watch him stand in baggage and watch him walk. It was like a lion stalking his prey,” said Sheriff Elliott.
Authorities said Ryder took Santa Cruz to a hunting camp and shot her. Her body was found on the side of a rural road.
This week, the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office announced Medina’s arrest after an “extensive investigation by multiple agencies collaborating to recover and analyze evidence.”
Santa Cruz said they always had a feeling Medina was involved in her daughter’s death. She said she never forgot the promise Sheriff Elliott made to her many years ago.
“This won’t bring her back and I know that and I keep telling myself that, but it will bring justice,” said Santa Cruz.
Medina is accused of luring Santa Cruz to Texas for her to be killed. She is charged with murder and her bond was set at $1,000,000.
“We’ll let the evidence speak for itself and we’ll seek justice all the way through the end,” said Sheriff Elliott. “I wasn’t going to give up.”
