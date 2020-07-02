Tucson Mayor Regina Romero accuses organizers of pro-law enforcement event of being white supremacists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has accused the organizers of a pro-law enforcement event of being white supremacists.
In a tweet that can be read below, Romero said “requests from white supremacists have no place on our City streets.”
A Tucson-based group has applied for and been granted a permit to paint a thin blue line on Stone Avenue, just outside of the Tucson Police Department headquarters this Saturday. A thin blue line has long been a symbol of law enforcement.
The group said they are doing it to show their support as calls to defund the police spread across the country.
According to Romero, the permit was submitted by a council member and approved by the city manager.
In her tweet, Romero said “I unequivocally disavow this effort that serves to incite and divide our community, and minimizes the Black Lives Matter movement.”
On June 19, Romero announced the addition of a Black Live Matter banner to the city hall building. KOLD News 13 posted a photo of the banner on Facebook, sparking a debate about whether the city should be supporting for the BLM movement.
Romero said the permit for Saturday’s event should not have approved. She said she will ask City Manager Michael Ortega to revoke it.
One of the organizers reached out to KOLD News 13′s Dan Marries to dispute Romero’s accusations.
The organizer told Marries that he and the other organizer are not racist and said "I am Jewish and he's Italian and a small business owner also."
The city of Tucson responded to our requests for comment about the situation.
City of Tucson attorney Mike Rankin released the following statement:
Romero also responded to a tweet by Marries with a meme showing two photos. The first is a man flying the gay pride flag with the text “If you can fly yours” on it. The second picture shows a pick-up truck flying the Confederate flag.
The group has two events scheduled for Saturday, July 4.
During the first event, set to begin at 8 a.m., they will be the painting a thin blue line on Stone Avenue.
The second, scheduled for 9:30-11:30 a.m., will be at the TPD substation on South Alvernon.
Organizers have asked volunteers to wear a “Thin Blue Line Flag” shirt or just a blue shirt. Organizers have also asked volunteers to bring blue line flags and signs to “show respect for our officers who deserve it.”
More information about the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/213809519632503/
The Thin Blue Line painting will be close to a Black Lives Matter sign that was painted by volunteers on Saturday, June 20.
KOLD News 13 shared photos of the BLM sign on Facebook and a majority of people responded positively to the message. Out of the more than 3,300 reactions, 2,700 of them were either a thumbs up or heart. Only 440 or so people reacted with the frowning face.
Romero and council woman Lane Santa Cruz were thanked by several people involved in the BLM painting project.
In a Facebook post, Santa Cruz also thanked everyone involved for their effort.
Santa Cruz made headlines on Tuesday, June 23, when she claimed a community member died at the hand of TPD officers.
Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez died in April while in police custody. The corner said Ingram-Lopez’s cause of death was “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint with cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition.”
The manner of death has not been determined, but Ingram-Lopez’s toxicology report showed both benzoylecgonine and cocaine. Police were called to a home by Ingram-Lopez’s grandmother because he was allegedly drunk, nude and yelling. The TPD said Ingram-Lopez had a warrant out for a previous domestic violence incident.
Three of the officers involved in Ingram-Lopez’s arrest and death resigned, but the TPD said they would have been fired for violating several protocols.
Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus later offered his resignation, but Ortega rejected it.
