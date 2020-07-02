Tucson Mayor Regina Romero accuses organizers of pro-law enforcement event of being white supremacists

Honorable Mayor and Council members, and all – This afternoon I was advised that the City had received a request for permission to paint a message on a City street near the TPD main station. The request had come in through the Ward 4 council office. Council member Lee and her staff handled the request exactly correctly by referring the requestor to TDOTM and the City Manager’s Office so that the request could be administered in the same manner as any other similar requests. The City Manager contacted me to discuss the legal implications of processing and granting these types of requests. I advised the City Manager that we should not consider or grant any permits authorizing people to paint or otherwise mark our streets (or a permit to close the street for that work) for the purpose of conveying a message, regardless of the content of the proposed message. Doing so would open up our streets as a public forum for this purpose, and the award or denial of a permit request could not be based on the content of the message or the identity of the applicant/speaker. It is my opinion and advice that this would be an untenable situation that could quickly run out of control.