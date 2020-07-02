TUSD determines first day of class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District released a letter to parents and students in response to Governor Ducey delaying classroom start dates in the fall.
TUSD says classes will begin online on August 10, 2020 and then move to in-person learning.
“Although starting this school year remotely is not ideal, we are committed to offering every child quality and rigorous curriculum, 5 days a week, from our highly qualified teachers. Instruction will be conducted utilizing teacher zoom lessons, as well as, some recorded lessons and offline homework. Classes will be consistent with real-time classroom instruction and will utilize approved online programs with assessment tools,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent.
For information on how to get started with online learning, click HERE.
