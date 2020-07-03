FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and a slight chance for an isolated shower Friday

KOLD First Alert forecast Friday, July 3
By Jaclyn Selesky | July 3, 2020 at 5:17 AM MST - Updated July 3 at 5:54 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain chances go up for the Fourth of July, then dry conditions return by Sunday.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F. Isolated shower possible (10%).

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mosly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible (30%). A high of 104F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F. Breezy afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Light breeze in the afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower/storm.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.