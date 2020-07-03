FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and a slight chance for an isolated shower Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain chances go up for the Fourth of July, then dry conditions return by Sunday.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F. Isolated shower possible (10%).
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mosly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible (30%). A high of 104F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F. Breezy afternoon.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Light breeze in the afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower/storm.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
