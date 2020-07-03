First look: Pima County Transportation photos show Bighorn Fire damage

First look: Pima County Transportation photos show Bighorn Fire damage
The Bighorn Fire left large areas totally burned out. (Source: Pima County Transportation via Facebook)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM MST - Updated July 3 at 8:51 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A damage assessment performed by the Pima County Department of Transportation has revealed a first look at the devastation caused by the Bighorn Fire, which continues to burn in the Catalina Mountains.

A brief Facebook post explaining the purpose of the evaluation of infrastructure and overall damage included several photos revealing burned out areas, some burned property, such as a trailer and storage container and damaged guardrail posts.

Today PCDOT headed up Mt. Lemmon to evaluate post-fire conditions. Infrastructure, drainage inlets, culverts, pavement...

Posted by Pima County Transportation on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Officials are concerned that a lack of vegetation in the burn area may lead to water runoff with faster flows, more volume and an increase in chance of flooding during a rainstorm.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.