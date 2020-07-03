GREAT NEWS! Bighorn Fire showing little growth, containment jumps to 73 percent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials had nothing but good news to share about the Bighorn Fire late Friday, July 3.
The fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains is at 118,804 acres, which means there has been virtual no growth over the last 24 hours
That is great news, as is the announcement that containment has jumped to 73 percent.
Officials said the fire is well in hand and the main threats going forward will be smoke and flooding in the burn scar.
No structures have been lost and no residents have been hurt during the fire, which was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest on Friday, June 5.
The last virtual public meeting was held Friday night, another great sign that the fire may have run its course. Officials will continue to post updates at https://www.facebook.com/bighornfireinfo.
There are still two areas under evacuation orders -- Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven, Mount Bigelow as well as lower Catalina Highway. Officials said that could change soon, but not until they are sure it will be safe.
An interactive map of the evacuation zones can be found at the top of this story and HERE.
Officials are confident their lines are holding and we won’t see much more growth so they will move to mop up duty.
They plan on releasing crews and bringing equipment down so both can be ready for the next fire they are called to.
The main problems for southern Arizona going forward will be smoke, flooding and recovery.
Officials have been urging some residents in the Foothills area to get flood insurance.
“A good rule of thumb is, ‘If you can look uphill from where you are and see a burnt-out area, you are at risk,” officials said in a Facebook post.
You can ready more about the flood dangers HERE.
On Friday, crews got their first look at the damage on Mount Lemmon. You can see photos and video of the destruction HERE.
Areas north of Sabino Canyon, like Tanque Verde, will likely see a lot of smoke the next several days. You can check out the smoke forecast HERE.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. Learn more about the program HERE.
- If your area is set to “READY” you should prepare for threats to your community.
- If your area is put on “SET" mode, there is significant danger and you should consider voluntarily evacuating.
- When your area is put on “GO!" you should leave the area immediately.
An interactive map of the current orders for the Tucson area can be found at the top of this story or HERE.
The areas under a “GO!” order are:
- Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven, Mt. Bigelow
- Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
The areas under a “SET” order are:
- The eastern Catalinas, east of Mt. Lemmon highway at Milepost 3, north of Redington Road, bounded on the north and east by the county lines to include the community of Redington.
The areas under a “READY” order are:
- Community of Oracle
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Benito
- Oro Valley areas from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Portions of east Golder Ranch area
- Catalina foothills areas from First Avenue to Alvernon Way
- Catalina foothills areas east of Kolb Road within northern areas of Ventana Canyon neighborhoods
- Catalina foothills between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road, north of Skyline Drive
- C1 Cascabel to Hookers Hot Springs
- C2 Cascabel south and north of Pomerene
- C3 Mescal to Pomerene.
Right now, there are no shelters open. Anyone who needs help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.
For a list of resources available to residents and firefighters, go to https://www.kold.com/2020/06/12/help-available-residents-firefighters-impacted-by-bighorn-fire/
Those under evacuation orders from the fire may go there for assistance, to cool off, get snacks, and other information.
Large animal sheltering is at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue in Tucson.
Small animal sheltering will be done at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road in Tucson. The after-hours number is 520-724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is 520-724-5961. More information can be found HERE.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Bighorn Fire information can be found HERE.
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found HERE.
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program HERE.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public, but open to residents and business owners. Oracle Control Road is closed.
Cascabel Road is closed at the Cochise County/Pima County line.
Catalina State Park is also closed, as is Sabino and Bear canyons. Most trails have also been closed. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area.
Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.