Despite Ducey’s order, Orangetheory plans to reopen after Fourth of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered indoor gyms and fitness facilities to close, but not all have complied.
As KOLD News 13 reported Thursday, some places are finding ways to stay open while others are allegedly ignoring Ducey’s executive order.
Several viewers told us Orangetheory, which has five locations in the Tucson area, was apparently was still open as of Thursday.
We reached out to the company Thursday and did not hear back. We tried to call several times Friday, but voicemails said the studios are closed for the “holiday weekend” and will reopen on Tuesday, July 7.
We also also reached out to the Orangetheory corporate team for comment, but we have not heard back as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
On social media, the fitness centers in the Tucson area said while they will be closing for the holiday weekend, they will be back.
The Pima County Health Department has said it has received about 10 complaints for different gyms being open — confirming at least one of those was about Orangetheory.
The PCHD said when it gets a complaint, its focus is on educating the business owners.
You can report a business by going to https://web1.pima.gov/applications/covid19/businessreporting/
