Safety tips for July 4th travel plans vs. staying home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - By now, the steps people need to take to stop the spread of COVID-19 are familiar: It’s safest to socialize just with people in your household.
This weekend is no different as health experts encourage socially distant Fourth of July celebrations.
If you're able to stay home, that's the best thing you can do.
Maybe opt to connect with family and friends over video chat for a virtual party or watch fireworks on TV.
If you decide to meet with others for a cookout, health experts strongly recommend you:
- Limit the number of people.
- Stay outside.
- Keep your distance.
- Bring your own food and drinks.
- Bring your own sunscreen and bug spray.
The key thing is to follow COVID-19 protocol, so wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and social distance yourself from others.
If you decide to travel, make sure the trip you've planned is safe.
According to experts, where you’re traveling makes a big difference.
If you’re hitting the road for a low-key camping trip with immediate family, that’s probably OK.
If you're traveling to a high-risk area or places with busy bars, busy beaches, and little-to-no masks, maybe reconsider and stay local.
Experts warn that people with COVID-19 are actually contagious before they start feeling sick.
Even if a stranger is feeling well in a restaurant but has the virus, you and your family could be at risk.
Health experts say the biggest advantage to this holiday weekend compared to Memorial Day is that most plans involve outdoor activities where the virus has a harder time spreading.
