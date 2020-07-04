All Souls Procession public events cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public parts of the annual All Souls Procession in Tucson have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organizers said in a Facebook post.
“(Many Mouth One Stomach) will not be closing streets for foot traffic or facilitating public gathering sites on Grande Avenue and the Mercado District,” the group wrote. “MMOS will also cancel all official pre- and after-party gatherings.”
The event, set for Sunday, Nov. 8, began in 1990 as a small tradition, has grown each year and usually brings in hundreds of thousands of people.
“We make this decision with the health and safety of our community foremost in our hearts and minds,” MMOS said on its website.
The group said it will add digital elements to the festivities, but the ‘Burning of the Urn’ event will be closed to the public.
“(We) will be accepting prayers and small paper mementos to be placed and burned in the urn that are mailed and submitted to us digitally,” MMOS said. “Stations for physical collections of prayers will be set up during All Souls season (beginning in September 2020) with map locations published in local media."
MMOS said it will livestream the Burning of the Urn event and there will still be live music.
For more information, go to https://allsoulsprocession.org/
