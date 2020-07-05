FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear and sunny skies ahead

KOLD Sunday July 5 Forecast
By Lisa Villegas | July 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM MST - Updated July 5 at 5:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clear skies are forecast for this week along with light a breeze.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 107F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F. Light breeze in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109F.

