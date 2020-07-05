FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear and sunny skies ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clear skies are forecast for this week along with light a breeze.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 107F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F. Light breeze in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109F.
