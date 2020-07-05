Sahuarita emphasizes social distancing for 2020 fireworks show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wildfire risk and a spike in COVID-19 cases caused several southern Arizona fireworks shows to cancel or postpone. The town of Sahuarita went forward with their Fourth of July fireworks.
"This is the only place that does fireworks here and it's cool that our community gets to do that," said Sahuarita resident Anthony Shaw.
The Town of Oro Valley and City of Tucson's "A" Mountain Fireworks celebration are both postponed and new dates haven't been set.
"It's kind of a weird time right now but I think it's sparse enough where everyone is still distancing," said Tucson resident Candra Villa before she watched the Sahurarita show.
The town of Sahurarita encouraged residents to watch from their backyards or in parking lots and to keep a social distance.
"You know how you have special moments in life that you only have once," said Sahuarita resident Anthony Shaw. "Well this is our first one, and we've seen a few, but have never really gone to one, so it's really cool that we get to do that."
The fireworks launched from Wrightson Ridge Park but the park itself wasn’t open to the public. The park was chosen due to its central location in town to make it easy for people to watch. The Fire Marshall, Rural Metro Fire Department and Sahuarita Police Department were all on scene to make sure the show ran smoothly.
