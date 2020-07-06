Bighorn Fire grows to 119,020 acres, containment remains at 75 percent

Sunday’s Activity: Fire remains active in the areas south and west of Willow Canyon, and aviation assets were used to cool several areas that showed increased fire activity. Due to the extremely rugged terrain in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness and the lack of safety zones, fire managers have determined that it is unsafe for firefighters to make a direct attack on the fire in this area. Efforts are ongoing to keep the fire west of the Catalina Highway as it slowly moves south toward Windy Point. Suppression rehabilitation and repair, along with backhauling equipment, continued on the northern flank of the fire, with dozers and excavators repairing suppression lines and installing water bars to prevent erosion and slow water flow.