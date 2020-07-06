Bighorn Fire grows to 119,020 acres, containment remains at 75 percent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials have had nothing but good news to share about the Bighorn Fire the last few days.
The fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains is at 119,020 acres as of Monday, July 6.
That is great news, as is the announcement that containment has jumped to 75 percent.
Officials said the fire is well in hand and the main threats going forward will be smoke and flooding in the burn scar.
No structures have been lost and no residents have been hurt during the fire, which was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest on Friday, June 5.
A virtual community meeting is being planned for Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/bighornfireinfo/.
There are still two areas under evacuation orders -- Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven, Mount Bigelow as well as lower Catalina Highway. Officials said that could change soon, but not until they are sure it will be safe.
An interactive map of the evacuation zones can be found at the top of this story
Weather: Today will be mostly sunny other than a few afternoon clouds. Minimum humidity levels will range from 8 to 13% across the lower elevations and near 25% over the higher elevations. Temperatures will range from 101 to 107 degrees in the valley.
Sunday’s Activity: Fire remains active in the areas south and west of Willow Canyon, and aviation assets were used to cool several areas that showed increased fire activity. Due to the extremely rugged terrain in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness and the lack of safety zones, fire managers have determined that it is unsafe for firefighters to make a direct attack on the fire in this area. Efforts are ongoing to keep the fire west of the Catalina Highway as it slowly moves south toward Windy Point. Suppression rehabilitation and repair, along with backhauling equipment, continued on the northern flank of the fire, with dozers and excavators repairing suppression lines and installing water bars to prevent erosion and slow water flow.
Monday’s Activity: Firefighters will continue to secure and control fire line around Summerhaven. In the area surrounding the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, several hazard trees have been identified and sawyers will work to fell those trees today. Firefighters will continue to patrol the Sabino Canyon area as fire approaches slowly from the north. Helicopters will be utilized again today to drop buckets of water to cool hotspots near the southern flank of the fire, south of Willow Canyon. Backhaul and rehabilitation will continue for the next several days. Several crews and resources are demobilizing today due to successful firefighting efforts, and as rehabilitation activities are completed.
You can ready more about the flood dangers HERE.
On Friday, crews got their first look at the damage on Mount Lemmon. You can see photos and video of the destruction HERE.
Areas north of Sabino Canyon, like Tanque Verde, will likely see a lot of smoke the next several days. You can check out the smoke forecast HERE.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. Learn more about the program HERE.
- If your area is set to “READY” you should prepare for threats to your community.
- If your area is put on “SET" mode, there is significant danger and you should consider voluntarily evacuating.
- When your area is put on “GO!" you should leave the area immediately.
An interactive map of the current orders for the Tucson area can be found at the top of this story
The areas under a “GO!” order are:
- Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven, Mt. Bigelow
- Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
The areas under a “SET” order are:
- None
The areas under a “READY” order are:
- The eastern Catalinas, east of Mt. Lemmon highway at Milepost 3, north of Redington Road, bounded on the north and east by the county lines to include the community of Redington.
- Community of Oracle
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Benito
- Oro Valley areas from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Portions of east Golder Ranch area
- Catalina foothills areas from First Avenue to Alvernon Way
- Catalina foothills areas east of Kolb Road within northern areas of Ventana Canyon neighborhoods
- Catalina foothills between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road, north of Skyline Drive
- C1 Cascabel to Hookers Hot Springs
- C2 Cascabel south and north of Pomerene
- C3 Mescal to Pomerene.
Right now, there are no shelters open. Anyone who needs help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.
For a list of resources available to residents and firefighters, go to https://www.kold.com/2020/06/12/help-available-residents-firefighters-impacted-by-bighorn-fire/
Those under evacuation orders from the fire may go there for assistance, to cool off, get snacks, and other information.
Large animal sheltering is at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue in Tucson.
Small animal sheltering will be done at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road in Tucson. The after-hours number is 520-724-5900 and press 4. The daytime line is 520-724-5961. More information can be found HERE.
Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
If you have animals and are affected by the evacuation notices, the Pima Animal Care Center has plans to board animals.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Bighorn Fire information can be found HERE.
Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found HERE.
Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program HERE.
Cascabel Road at the Cochise County/Pima County line is now open. Sabino Canyon, Bear Canyon, and Catalina State Park are closed. Catalina Highway is closed to the public at milepost zero.
Catalina State Park is also closed, as is Sabino and Bear canyons. Most trails have also been closed. You can view the entire closure order HERE.
Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure order and map HERE.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area.
Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine or a mandatory court appearance.
