Deadline to register for Aug. 4 primary is Monday
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 6, 2020 at 1:23 PM MST - Updated July 6 at 1:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, July 6, is the last day to register to vote in the primary, which is slated for Aug. 4.

You can register HERE: https://tucsonne.ws/2Z3iIMO

Before you get started, you'll need an Arizona driver's license or identification card.

By clicking the link above, you'll be able to register to vote for the first time, or make changes to your information, such as address, political party preference, permanent early voting status, etc.

If you’re already registered to vote, you can check your information HERE: http://bit.ly/2d0As2X

To view the sample ballots from each party (or a non-partisan ballot), click the links below:

Other links:

Pima County Recorders Office: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/

Pima County Recorders Office Primary Election information: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/ElectionInformation

Find your precinct: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/PrecinctDistrictSearch

Check your voter registration: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo

Update your voter registration: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage

SCHEDULE

Monday, July 6: Voter registration deadline

Wednesday, July 8: Ballots mailed, In-person voting begins

July 24: Last day to request a ballot in the mail

July 29: Last day to mail back your ballot

July 31: Last day to vote early in person

Aug. 4: Primary Election Day

