Deadline to register for Aug. 4 primary is Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday, July 6, is the last day to register to vote in the primary, which is slated for Aug. 4.
You can register HERE: https://tucsonne.ws/2Z3iIMO
Before you get started, you'll need an Arizona driver's license or identification card.
By clicking the link above, you'll be able to register to vote for the first time, or make changes to your information, such as address, political party preference, permanent early voting status, etc.
If you’re already registered to vote, you can check your information HERE: http://bit.ly/2d0As2X
To view the sample ballots from each party (or a non-partisan ballot), click the links below:
- DEMOCRATIC: https://tucsonne.ws/2C8UvvF
- REPUBLICAN: https://tucsonne.ws/2ZH7VHw
- LIBERTARIAN: https://tucsonne.ws/31LiKLg
- GREEN: https://tucsonne.ws/2ZMQ1D0
- NON-PARTISAN: https://tucsonne.ws/3f8vVd8
Other links:
Pima County Recorders Office: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/
Pima County Recorders Office Primary Election information: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/ElectionInformation
Find your precinct: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/PrecinctDistrictSearch
Check your voter registration: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
Update your voter registration: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 6: Voter registration deadline
Wednesday, July 8: Ballots mailed, In-person voting begins
July 24: Last day to request a ballot in the mail
July 29: Last day to mail back your ballot
July 31: Last day to vote early in person
Aug. 4: Primary Election Day
