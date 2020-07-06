FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, sunny and hot in southern Arizona

KOLD First Alert forecast Monday, July 6
By Jaclyn Selesky | July 6, 2020 at 6:08 AM MST - Updated July 6 at 6:08 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are expecting near record-breaking temperatures by this weekend as high pressure strengthens. 

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107. Light breeze in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106. Light breeze in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105. Light breeze in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105. Light breeze in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.