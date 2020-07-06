FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, sunny and hot in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are expecting near record-breaking temperatures by this weekend as high pressure strengthens.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107. Light breeze in the afternoon.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106. Light breeze in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105. Light breeze in the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105. Light breeze in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109.
