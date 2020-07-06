Health service company in Phoenix could bring contact tracing jobs to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has announced Maximus Health Services in Phoenix has been awarded a $10 million, six month contract to do contact tracing.
The contract can be extended if needed.
Even though the company is out of Phoenix, it will use local staff to perform the tracing, bringing potentially hundreds of jobs to Tucson.
County health officials have been urging a full fledged program for months, but was hampered by a lack of testing.
Contact tracing traces the contacts a person with the coronavirus has had in their recent past, say up to two weeks.
In most cases, it would be prolonged contact of up to 15 minutes or more.
It’s proven to be one of the most important ways to track the spread of the disease.
People who have been exposed to the virus will be asked to quarantine so as not to spread the virus to others.
It will also help the County discover and take preventative action against businesses and companies who may have an outbreak.
Businesses are not required to report cases to the county, but under contact tracing the county will find them.
“When we talk with a case, we ask them to voluntarily identify their employer,” said Pima County Medical Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “Including their employers location.”
UPS had an outbreak in April where more than 80 of their 700 worker were infected but the county did not find out about it until news of it broke by Teamsters Union 104 which represents many of the workers.
