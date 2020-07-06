Last day to register for primaries, online registration platform experiences problems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday is the last day to be able to register to vote for the August 4, 2020 primary election.
Some were registering last minute, in person at the downtown Pima County Recorder’s office Monday.
“(I’m) registering to vote so my opinion counts,” said Anthony Marquez.
Marquez, a 27 year-old, is voting and registering for the first time. This election will be the first he’s ever voted in.
“I feel like this is a really big part of our elections and election year, and I should put in my two cents,” he said.
The Pima County Recorder’s office said about 30,000 people have registered to vote so far in 2020, and the office received about 5,000 new registrations on Monday morning.
“That’s an increase, and we’ll see another jump between the primary and general election,” said F. Ann Rodriguez, Pima County Recorder.
ServiceArizona, the site people can register to vote on, was experiencing some problems Monday. The Pima County Recorder’s office said people can call their office to be emailed a registration, mail in a signed and dated voter registration form by today that can be picked up at post offices, libraries and the Recorder’s offices, fax a registration or drop it off in person.
The Recorder’s offices are open until 7 pm Monday. You can also register online HERE by midnight.
Ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, July 8. However, folks wanting to cast their ballot in person for the election, like Brian Rossfeldt, things will look a little different.
“It’s just easier for me,” said Rossfeldt, who plans on voting in person this year. “I want a say in who the next president’s going to be.”
Masks are required inside polling locations and Pima County buildings, but according the elections office, no one will be turned away to vote. There will be options to vote outside if people are uncomfortable in a polling booth.
Hand sanitizer and extra cleaning will be implemented, but officials say voting early is the best idea.
The elections office is also looking for about 150 more poll workers.
