PACC takes in more than 40 dogs, 11 cats over 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is working to keep up with drop-offs after the holiday weekend.
More than 40 dogs and 11 cats have been brought into the shelter since Saturday night, July 4.
At this time, PACC is asking people, if you found a dog or cat over the weekend, take care of them, and look for the owner yourself.
Officials said many times escaped pets don't even leave their neighborhood. They could be from a home just two doors down.
So if you have some time, knock on doors, post on your neighborhood Facebook page, or your local Nextdoor.
If you’ve lost your pet, PACC staff suggests alerting neighbors and putting up “lost pet” signs so the community is also aware.
You should also be coming into the shelter and checking daily because new animals arrive every day.
PACC says stray pets without any form of identification on them are held for three days before they can legally go up for adoption.
Stray pets with a microchip or a collar with contact information are held for five days.
“We don’t want to adopt out people’s family pets. Three days is not a whole lot of time, which is why we also encourage microchipping, getting a tag, and getting something to make sure people know your pet is owned. We just want to make sure pets can stay with their families,” Nikki Reck, public information officer for Pima Animal Care Center, said.
If your pet gets lost, call PACC at 724-7222 to file a report.
There are also several ways to check for missing pets online. The first is via Facebook by clicking here. The other is via this website.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.