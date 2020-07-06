Woman dies in crash near Tucson airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash near Tucson International Airport on Friday night, July 3.
According to police, Tiffany Marie Shaw died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Valencia Road.
Another driver, a man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Traffic detectives say the man was impaired when his vehicle hit Shaw’s at a high rate of speed. Shaw was attempting to turn left from eastbound Valencia, and the other driver was driving west.
No charges or citations have been issued.
Police say Shaw was not wearing a seatbelt.
Detectives are still working to determine what traffic signals were illuminated at the time of the crash. They are looking for any video that may have captured the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 88-CRIME.
