Fact Finders: How secure is my vote-by-mail ballot?

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said all valid ballots by mail that are returned prior to the deadline are processed and counted. In fact, in Pima County and many other counties in Arizona, the majority of votes case in all elections are by early voters. Ballots by mail that are returned in advance of Election Day are processed and counted prior to Election Day. By law, the results may not be released prior to 8 p.m. on election night. The results from those ballots by mail are released with the first election results just after 8 o.m. on election night. Those ballots are returned on election day or just prior to it, will be processed and counted as soon as possible after Election Day. In many elections, the political parties have observers present whenever ballots are being processed to ensure the legal requirements are met. The closeness of the race does not determine whether or not a ballot by mail is processed. By law, all valid ballots by mail are tabulated even when the results of the election are a landslide victory.