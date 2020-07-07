FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 7, 2020 at 4:07 AM MST - Updated July 7 at 4:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are expecting near record-breaking temperatures by this weekend as high pressure strengthens.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 110F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.

