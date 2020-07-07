FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are expecting near record-breaking temperatures by this weekend as high pressure strengthens.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 110F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.
