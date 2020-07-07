ICU beds available in Pima County dwindle as COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona

“We are seeing a surge of hospitalized patients in our COVID units and our COVID-ICU. Our COVID-ICU has been constrained because of this, however every patient is receiving the care they need. We do utilize the Arizona Surge Line when we are nearing capacity in our COVID-ICU and feel a patient will need that level of care. This has been a quick and effective way to ensure every patient receives the care they need,” said a TMC spokesperson in a statement to KOLD.