Pima County to open COVID-19 testing site at Kino Sports Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County plans to open a centralized coronavirus testing site in the Events Center at the Kino Sports Complex on Friday.
It’s hoped a centralized location will eliminate the long waits in a car to get a test.
In some places in Arizona, the wait can be eight to 10 hours or more.
Plus, the reliability of the tests also becomes a question.
“Drive through testing gets to be chaotic, things are missed, data does not get collected,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “If the data is not collected properly, the test in invalid.”
Test appointments can be made online or over the phone.
The testing site will be a pilot program “to see how it goes.”
The tests will be PCR tests but those less invasive than the long stick up the nose, more of a swab.
Both symptomatic and asymptomatic will be tested.
Meantime, the county has scaled back the need for more harsh punishment for local businesses and other establishments who may be violating the county’s new face mask policy.
More than a hundred complaints have been filed by local citizens to the county reporting website.
Those complaint are all followed up with a letter to the establishment alerting them to the fact they’ve been reported as a violator.
An inspector will also visit the business.
What the county has discovered, is a fairly high compliance rate.
“Typically, what we have been seeing is that after we have a complaint and we visit the establishment and bring it to the attention of management, we see fairly significant compliance,” Huckelberry said.
Although, at an emergency meeting of the Board of Health, another issue popped up.
The Board is recommending that the bar section of restaurants be closed.
“We understand that’s becoming an issue where they are using the restaurant as a bar,” said Betty Villegas of District 5, who represents the supervisors on the Board of Health.
The discussion is whether to limit alcohol to dine-in patrons only.
Board Chair Ramone Valadez said he didn’t know what to expect when the board passed the ordinance which can call for an out of compliance business to lose their liquor or business license or even their certificate of occupancy.
But he says he’s pleased to see the compliance rate so high.
“I think most operators of most businesses want to keep themselves, their employees and their customers safe,” he said. “But those who aren’t good operators, we are going to come after you.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.