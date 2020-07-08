Authorities investigate after inmate dies while in custody at the Cochise County Detention Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell on Monday, July 6, 2020.
On Thursday June 25, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man was booked into Cochise County Detention Center on multiple charges of False Information to a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespassing by the Willcox Police Department. After appearing in court, two separate bonds were set in the amount of $2500 and $20,000.
While in custody, the inmate was placed on a 14-day quarantine status, which is standard operating procedure for the Cochise County Detention Center and as part of the quarantine protocol, the inmate was medically checked every day by nursing staff.
On Monday July 6, 2020 at approximately 12:19 p.m., detention medical staff completed their daily check of the inmate under the COVID-19 protocol. At 12:57 p.m., detention staff discovered the inmate fully clothed in his jail issued uniform sitting on the toilet. Upon further examination, staff discovered he was non-responsive.
Detention staff immediately began resuscitation efforts, which continued until Bisbee Medics arrived on scene and assumed CPR while transporting the inmate to the Copper Queen Hospital.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the inmate was pronounced deceased.
The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to notify next of kin and the investigation into the death is currently pending autopsy results.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
