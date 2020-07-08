Border Patrol canine unit seizes heroin, marijuana and revolver near Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 8. a Yuma Border Patrol canine team working at the immigration standpoint on Interstate 8 referred two occupants of a Nissan Altima into an inspection area.
Agents located a .357 caliber revolver, heroin and marijuana inside the vehicle.
The subjects, both male U.S. citizens, were taken into custody. The controlled substances, firearm and vehicle were seized.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
