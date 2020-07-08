FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is here to stay!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to build in through southern Arizona bringing record breaking heat for the weekend! Isolated rain chances possible through the week but for the most part, it will be dry and sunny!
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 10% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 109F. 10% chance of storms.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 111F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 113F. 10% chance of storms.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 110F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.