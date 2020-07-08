Missing Person Alert: PCSD searching for vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriffs Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult male.
Robert Sweat, 62, was last seen wearing a white button down shirt, grey slacks and black dress shoes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 195 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Sweat was last seen near the area of La Cholla Boulevard and Omar Drive around 5:30 p.m. today walking on foot and may have medical conditions.
Anyone with information on the location of Robert Sweat is urged to call 911.
