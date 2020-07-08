Pima County setting up COVID-19 anonymous tip line for employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are in the process of setting up an anonymous tip line for employees who feel they are working in unsafe conditions related to the coronavirus.
“They want to remain anonymous because they’re concerned if their employer finds out, they’ll be terminated,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
Facebook and Twitter accounts include several reference to many Tucson area businesses which have tried to conceal cases within the company.
“We’ve had calls from employees who said they person them to me has been tested but are still working until they get results,” Huckelberry said.
Others have complained of being threatened by the company “who have indicated they have tested positive and they’re being told if they didn’t return to work they’ll be terminated.”
The County Attorney’s office is being asked to help establish the tip line although Huckelberry said he prefers the 88-Crime hotline because it’s well known and trusted.
It would also be up to the County Attorney’s office to determine if a crime was committed and whether charges should be brought but Huckelberry feels it should.
“If it can be verified, if another person got sick and had to be hospitalized, or in a worst case scenario, a death occurred, in that case they are very serious criminal charges,” he said.
At this point, it isn’t known how pervasive the problem is in Pima County but the tip line will answer that question.
The tip line Huckelberry has in mind is different than the webpage the county is using now to gather information whether businesses are complying with the county’s mask policy and social distancing.
That complaint page has received 114 messages and his resulted in the county questioning the liquor licenses of 11 bars.
“It’s different because it’s much more serious,” Huckelberry said. “It’s a deliberate act and can result in people becoming infected and have no ability to protect themselves.”
