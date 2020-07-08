Reid Park Zoo welcomes newborn zebra on Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo has welcomed a newborn zebra, born on July 4th.
Anna, a Grevy’s zebra, gave birth to a male foal on July 4th. The foal was standing and nursing within an hour of his arrival, and both mom and baby are doing well.
Seven-year-old Anna and her mate Ben, who is 18, are both first-time parents. The two came to Reid Park Zoo last spring thanks to a breeding recommendation as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
“We are excited about the foal’s arrival, as he adds to the other African species born this spring at the Zoo including our 5 meerkat pups and elephant calf, Penzi,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations. “It is fascinating to watch each mother and how they manage their offspring. Anna is a patient and attentive mom.”
The foal has bursts where he runs a few steps, while Anna watches him.
