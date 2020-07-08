Report: Brooks Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Luxury apparel retailer Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, July 8, according to a USA Today report.
The company already closed about 51 of its 250 North American stores, according to CNBC. It has about 500 worldwide, including two in Tucson, and employs about 4,000 people.
It was not immediately known what is planned for the Tucson locations.
The company joins a list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The list includes J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, J. Crew and Chuck E. Cheese.
