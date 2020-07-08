Thousands of Arizona companies, churches, non-profits and more received PPP money

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 11,000 businesses in Arizona received economic relief from the federal government to get through the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Small Business Administration released detailed loan-level data regarding the loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program Monday, which covers the 4.9 million PPP loans that have been made.
“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Click here to view the data.
The data does not include exact payments, but provides loan amount ranges:
· $150,000-350,000
· $350,000-1 million
· $1-2 million
· $2-5 million
· $5-10 million
These categories account for nearly 75 percent of the loan dollars approved. For all loans below $150,000, SBA is releasing all of the above information except for business names and addresses.
The list includes Tucson businesses like health care providers, construction companies, consulting firms, churches and non-profits, like the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
CEO Michael McDonald said they were denied funding in the first round, but received $1.5 million loan in the second round.
“This allows us to buy food, it allows us to buy protective equipment. It allows us to do all kinds of things that we couldn’t afford to do,” said McDonald. “We were grateful to apply for it and receive it, it’s already in our bank account and we are using it to make payroll.”
McDonald said the payments helped keep 150 people on payroll. The food bank also had to transition all services outside, which required more equipment to operate safely in the summer heat.
“We struggled initially, should we even apply for this thing? Then we thought, yeah, but we’re on the front line serving people in need, now more than ever,” said McDonald.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.