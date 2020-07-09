Back in bloom: Tucson Botanical Gardens reopen Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Botanical Gardens are finally reopening after nearly four months, but with new protocols and safety guidelines in place.
Staff members said they've made lots of changes to keep visitors safe.
These include limiting the number of guests in the park, requiring everyone to wear a mask, and changing the entrance.
There’s a new admission station through the larger gate to the north of the gift shop.
Some other changes visitors must keep in mind are that cash payments will not be accepted for admission or in the gift shop, full-service dining is closed to the public, and the gardens have new hours.
The gardens will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Staff members said while making changes is never easy, every step they took was worth it.
“There’s always doubt and uncertainty at any time, but it’s been heightened with this virus. No one knew what to expect, but we remained optimistic that we would reopen,” Marketing Director Rob Elias said.
If you’re not comfortable physically visiting the gardens at this time, but you’d still like to support them, they’re offering a series of virtual classes about desert gardening on their website throughout July.
