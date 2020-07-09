COVID-19 forcing couples to postpone, cancel weddings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around the world, COVID-19 has forced couples to postpone or cancel their weddings. A Tucson bride describes her experience planning her big day.
"Every emotion and every feeling from just being really angry, to really sad, to crying and being scared to talk to family and friends about it because we know it's all going to change," said Jordan Vargo
Her fiance and her have tried to roll with the punches as they've planned their November wedding.
"We wanted to eat a lot of food and have a huge dance party," Vargo said. "That is probably not going to happen even with reducing the guest list."
A local wedding and event planner for 35 years, Jeri Fitzgerald, knows all too well the difficult situation many couples are in. She encourages looking at different options, even if that means having a small gathering now and the large dream reception at a later date.
"We're looking to make our clients feel that if they make a decision and we are going to back them," Fitzgerald said. "We're going to get them the best vendors and do the best wedding we would if they had a thousand guests, just with social compliance."
Cancelling a wedding can come with fees and is dependent on the contract that was signed with the vendor.
"I think when people are asking for refunds, we're in a seesaw there," she said. "We are micro-businesses that are trying to support ourselves, and we also don't want our clients to think we're taking advantage of them."
She said the fees all depend on the vendor. Fortunately, Vargo said her wedding venue is being very understanding and offering a large reimbursement if she wanted to cancel.
"They offered us a 90% refund if we were to cancel which is beyond what we ever expected and we know that's not the norm for a lot of other people," Vargo said.
Ultimately Vargo and her fiance have decided to not cancel or postpone, even if it's unclear exactly what their big day will look like.
"Do we have people wear masks? Do we not have that many people? So we are kind of planning it month by month we've decided," she said.
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona recommends, for people planning events or weddings, to always read through their contract and understand it fully and to not pay the full price upfront.
