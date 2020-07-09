Disaster teams sent to Arizona to deal with rising COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State health officials have asked the federal government for help in hospitals—that help has come in the form of added medical professionals.
Phil Nix, Team Commander of the Trauma Critical Care Team, heads of one of the Disaster Medical Assistance Teams sent to Arizona, after state health officials asked for help. They’re used to being deployed for disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes, but the pandemic has brought them to COVID-19 hot spots in the US.
“We’re taking care of some of the most serious cases here,” said Nix.
The Trauma Critical Care Team is made up of nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other highly qualified and trained medical professionals.
Nix’s team is one of only three trauma critical care teams in the country, and their job is to combat the toughest medical challenges during a disaster. Here, they’re helping Tucson Medical Center’s COVID-19 ICU.
“We had great success with a firefighter that came in, treated him with a high flow, and he’s home recovering,” said Nix.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services sent 54 Disaster Medical Assistance Teams professionals to Tucson—most at TMC, though a team of eight is at Northwest Medical Center. The hospital said the small team is “helping with tight staffing,” but they have also been able to get more staffing from other states.
“Our staff learned a lot from the experience of this team, and has enjoyed working together to treat our patients and expand capacity,” said a spokesperson for TMC.
Banner UMC said they have not requested any staffing assistance from the government, but have brought in over 200 travel nurses from out of state and about 40 respiratory therapists. They said more than 700 of their team members have been trained to help in respiratory units.
As hospitals fill up, hospital staff has become more strained.
“Making a difference is the most rewarding part,” said Nix.
The D.M.A.T. teams are usually deployed for two weeks, with members coming from all over the country. The teams’ stint in Arizona may just be getting started but, they have a plea for members of the community.
“We’re doing our part here… we also expect (the community) to do their part, which is wearing a mask in public, avoid large gatherings, adhere to social distancing and washing your hands,” said Nix.
According to a HHS spokesperson, an additional 15 health care personnel are deployed to Yuma County and 14 to Navajo County.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.