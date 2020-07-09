UPDATE: Standoff near Winterhaven ends, suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have arrested a man after a very long barricade situation near Fort Lowell and Country Club roads.
According to Ofc. Frank Magos with the Tucson Police Department, the call began at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, as a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of East Fort Lowell.
The incident ended with the man’s arrest shortly after noon.
There were no reports of any injuries.
No further information about possible charges was immediately available.
