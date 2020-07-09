FIRST ALERT FORECAST: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN PLACE THIS WEEKEND!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to build in through southern Arizona bringing record breaking heat for the weekend! Isolated rain chances possible through the week but for the most part, it will be dry and sunny!
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 107F. 10% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning starts at 10AM. Sunny skies with a high of 109F. 10% chance of storms.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny skies with a high of 111F.
SUNDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny skies with a high of 114F. 10% chance of storms.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 112F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 108F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 20% chance of storms.
