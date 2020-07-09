Gov. Ducey issues new executive order for Arizonans amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In response to the continued growth of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey implemented a new Executive Order that will take effect at 10 p.m. on July 11, 2020.
Restaurant businesses with indoor seating will have to operate at less than 50 percent capacity.
Restaurants must ensure at least six feet of separation between parties or groups at different tables, booths or bar tops unless they are separated by glass or plexi-dividers. Restaurant staff will not be counted against the occupancy limit.
Restaurants will also have to eliminate any indoor standing rooms where patrons wait to be seated and are encouraged to use reservation systems to limit capacity and congregation in small areas.
All buffet, cafeteria style and self-serve food bars at restaurants will remain closed.
The Executive Order also implemented Enhanced Surveillance Advisory regulations for all licensed hospitals, except special health facilities, to report to the Arizona Department of Health Services every 24 hours.
Hospitals will report a list of all confirmed COVID-19 cases and suspects that include names, dates of birth, gender, race, and hospital admission dates.
Hospitals will also report whether they’re operating in conventional, contingency or crisis care and will report the number of non-essential surgeries performed per day.
Additionally, all licensed hospitals shall update their plans to ensure capability to increase their Intensive Care Units and bed capacity by July 17, 2020.
Licensed hospitals shall attest to AZDHS through an approved method that meets specific requirements, such as reporting on the current number of surgery and ICU beds and additional beds pursuant to the new order.
To assure accuracy in numbers, each licensed hospital shall identify and report the name and contact information of an assigned liaison to AZDHS to facilitate quality checks to ensure accurate reporting. Requests for quality checks must be accommodated with the health department at least 72 hours prior to the request.
Failure to comply with the new Executive Order and any other guidance issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services related to precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 shall constitute a public nuance dangerous to public health.
Action is authorized and shall be taken by county health inspectors pursuant to the new executive order or other law enforcement or state agencies as mandated by the state of Arizona.
This order shall remain in place until further notice and shall be reconsidered for repeal or revision every two weeks following issuance.
