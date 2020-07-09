Nerdwallet releases list of airlines who best handled COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nerdwallet released an article comparing seven airlines across the nation on how well they’ve accommodated passengers since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The airlines were judged on travel booking flexibility, health and safety, and “bad looks” and “elbow bumps.”
Overall, Southwest Airlines ranked number one with a grade ‘A’ from flexibility on booking as well as health and safety policies and one strike in elbow bumps.
American Airlines finished last with a ‘C+' in flexibility, an ‘F’ in health and safety, two strikes in bad looks and one strike in elbow bumps.
Click HERE for a full report of the results.
