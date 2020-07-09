Police: Yuma pair refused to wear masks, coughed on Walmart employees

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people were arrested in Yuma after police say they were coughing on Walmart employees after being asked to wear a face mask in the store Wednesday, July 8.
The Yuma Police Department said officers were called to a Walmart near US 95 and 24th Street just before 11. a.m. after employees wanted two people removed from the property.
Police were told Frank Montoya, 38, and Victoria Parra Carranza, 23, had refused to wear a mask in the store and were “coughing on employees.”
When police tried to stop and talk with Montoya and Parra Carranza, they refused and Montoya “became confrontational.” He took off running, but was caught and fought with officers after they got him, police said. While officers were trying to detain Montoya, Parra Carranza tried to interfere with officers, fighting with them as well. Both were arrested.
Montoya and Parra Carranza were booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility under multiple charges, including aggravated assault .
