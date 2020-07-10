Arizona mayors urge Gov. Ducey to do more to slow spread of coronavirus

"Phoenix is the largest city in the country that has not received federal surge testing. For months, I have been requesting it early on in the outbreak. We got a response from the federal government that we did not have sufficient levels of the virus in our community to warrant a federal testing partnership. Now with us leading the nation unfortunately, I made another push. I appeared on a Sunday TV program this week and as soon as I got off, the White House called and said we want to do more. The next day I was on the phone with the admiral in charge of testing for the country," said Gallego.