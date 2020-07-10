Desert Diamond employee dies from COVID-19, casino officials say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A staff member at the Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment in southern Arizona has died from COVID-19, officials confirmed in a statement Friday evening.
The casino did not say which location the employee worked at or when they died but did say all 3,000 of its employees are being tested for the disease, according to the statement.
Desert Diamond officials say they are enacting contact tracing efforts and have implemented strict safety policies since their locations opened early last month which include mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and screenings for all guests and team members.
