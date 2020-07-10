Ducey Implements New Executive Order, Increases Testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey took new action Thursday in the fight against COVID 19.
His new executive order aimed at limiting indoor dining but local leaders are not satisfied.
Mayor Regina Romero said Thursday in a tweet: “Today, Governor Ducey missed another opportunity to take decisive statewide action and save lives. He is the elected leader of our state and every day he waits, more people become infected and more lives are needlessly lost. Today’s announcements are simply not good enough.”
The new Executive Order states that indoor dining must be limited to less than 50% occupancy. It’s something that’s already been done here in Pima County since mid-May, but had not been mandated state-wide. It goes into effect on June 11th, at 10 p.m.
"The objective here is that if you are going to be inside to make sure there are as few people as possible inside that establishment," said Ducey in a press conference Thursday.
Mayor Romero along with 4 other Mayors from Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tempe, and Tolleson sent the governor a letter asking him to take more action.
It asks for things like a statewide mask requirement, increased testing + contact tracing, and additional statewide closures of venues w/ high potential for transmission.
The governor said Thursday he received the letter but didn’t address their demands directly at the press conference.
Instead, he continued to emphasize that local leaders can encourage their own enforcement.
“I want to applaud local leaders across the state for how they have helped persuade and convince Arizonans they are safer wearing a mask ad that’s togging to be the way we continue to proceed,” said Ducey.
He did deliver on increased testing. Calling it Project Catapult, that will get thousands of more tests out to Arizonans in the next two months.
"We will be at 35,000 tests by the end of July 60,000 tests per day by the end of August," said Ducey.
The Arizona Department of Health Serices is also partnering with Arizona State University to provide free saliva-based COVID19 testing to Arizonans.
The first drive-through site will be offered on Saturday, July 11 in the West Valley, while expanding to additional sites and dates in the coming weeks and months.
Ducey also said they’ve also heard of unacceptable delays in test results. That’s why Arizona is partnering with SonoraQuest Labs and Perkin Elmer to boost processing capability for diagnostic testing — getting test results to Arizonans faster
The governor continues to remind residents that they’re safer at home, and that going against that has consequences.
"Their actions and their decision can affect the spread of this disease," said Ducey.
