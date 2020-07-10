Fatal collision in construction intersection engulfs car in flames

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On the early hours of Tues. July, 7, Operation Division Midtown officers were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Tucson Boulevards after a serious injury collision involving two vehicles was reported.
One of the vehicles, a 2005 gray Acura TL, was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Tucson Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire and discovered the driver and passenger both deceased.
The driver was identified as 19-year-old Rudy Rene DeLeon. Detectives have not identified his passenger.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 1997 Fore Explorer, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and has not been identified.
According to interviews, DeLeon was traveling westbound on Broadway Boulevard at a high speed while the driver of the Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Tucson Boulevard when the vehicles collided at the intersection.
This portion on Broadway is currently under construction.
A DUI office responded to the hospital and determined there were no signs of intoxication. Roadway evidence has determined hat excessive speed was the major factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and there have been no charges or citations issued at this time.
