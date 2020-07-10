Party-goers break into Peoria million-dollar home for sale, damage property and furniture

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people broke into a newly-built home in Peoria that was up for sale and threw a party, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
"It's aggravating. I mean, I wasn't scared, I was mad. I'm just sick of this entitlement. This is not their house," Jim Conway said.
Conway built the home and is also the realtor trying to sell it. It's listed for $1.1 million.
Conway was tipped off to the party after he got a phone call from a friend at 1:30 a.m., asking if he was throwing a party at the new house. He said he drove to the house to see what was going on and immediately saw people outside and several cars out front.
"There was (sic) maybe 10 people in the front yard and cars kept coming in. There were cars in front of me pulling in, cars behind me pulling in," Conway said.
Then, he approached the people in the front yard.
"At first I just looked right at him, I'm like, 'hey what's going on?' And they were like, 'It's a party!' I had my phone, I picked my phone up and I said, 'right on, smile!' And he turned and ran," Conway said.
Conway walked into the house and saw nearly 100 people inside the home.
“It was total chaos. All the furniture was turned over. They had overflowed the toilet so there was water running down the hallway. There were girls dancing on the kitchen island. There was a keg on the island they were dragging around,” Conway explained. “They were throwing all the staging furniture around. Just damage everywhere. A lot of beer and liquid all over the walls. The entire house, the floor was just thick with sticky, syrupy beer and alcohol or whatever that was. There were a lot of limes for some reason.”
When he shouted for everyone to get out of his house, the crowd rushed out the door, knocking him over as beer cans started flying. Then, outside, people started shooting into the air.
"I witnessed and watched four or five guns come out of car windows and just start firing in the air," Conway said. "It's a little bit beyond breaking in and having a party."
Within 10 minutes, everyone was gone and the party was over. But the damage took more than two days to clean up. The damage estimate is at $10,000 and climbing.
"Once you get the initial cleanup, then you're like--oh this is chipped, oh that's broke, oh this has got a big scratch on it," Conway said.
The home was also staged in an attempt to sell it and the staging furniture was damaged, broken, and some of it was even stolen -- all of which, he will have to pay for.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the incident and detectives are following up on leads.
