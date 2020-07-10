Phoenix-area hospitals order refrigerated storage for morgue if capacity is met

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Abrazo Health in Phoenix has ordered refrigerated storage in case it is needed for morgue space due to COVID-19 in Arizona.
In Pima County alone, there are over 11,000 cases.
On Thursday, the mayors of Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tolleson, and Tempe mayors wrote a letter to Gov. Ducey to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Arizona.
“Phoenix is the largest city in the country that has not received federal surge testing,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “For months, I have been requesting it early on in the outbreak. We got a response from the federal government that we did not have sufficient levels of the virus in our community to warrant a federal testing partnership. Now with us leading the nation unfortunately, I made another push. I appeared on a Sunday TV program this week and as soon as I got off, the White House called and said we want to do more. The next day I was on the phone with the admiral in charge of testing for the country.”
Gallego said that she felt like the measures Ducey made in his most recent news conference were really half of what they should have been and believes more needs to be done and soon.
