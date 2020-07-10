Police seek information about deadly shooting on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot in an apartment complex, and police are looking for anyone who might have information about what happened, including the two people who reported the discovery to a security guard.
Police say, 50-year-old Danny Lee Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene in the 400 block of North Grande Avenue.
A man and a woman told a security guard just after midnight on Wednesday, July 8, about finding him in the parking lot, but police have not been able to talk to them.
No suspects are in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
